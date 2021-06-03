Angie Marie Hicks, 48 years young, passed away peacefully on May 22, 2021 amongst loved ones. She was born June 19, 1972 in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, the daughter of Donna and Ralph Edwards.

Angie was a devoted and loving mother, daughter, sister, girlfriend, and friend. She was a proud, supportive, and amazing mother. Angie was thoughtful, strong, and a beautiful young woman. She enjoyed being outdoors, gardening, crabbing, cooking and baking to keep family recipes alive, decorating cakes, and playing bunco. Angie loved music, going to concerts, and was Shinedown’s biggest fan. She volunteered at the schools of her boys and kept up with children she helped mentor over the years. Angie impacted and inspired so many lives, especially those who love her.

She attended Stratford High School in Goose Creek, South Carolina. She was employed at BAE Systems.

Angie is survived by her children Cody Hicks of Greenville, North Carolina and Kyle (Kennedy) Hicks of Port Hueneme, California. She is also survived by her parents Donna Edwards of Ladson, South Carolina and Ralph Edwards of Shawano, Wisconsin; her siblings Mindy Edwards of Ladson, South Carolina and Scott (Jeanine) Edwards of Summerville, South Carolina; her long-time partner Joseph “Scotty” Smith and his two children Sydney and Colin of Callaway, Maryland; Aunts and Uncles: Jim Kuenzi & Carrie Julka, Marilou & Jack (Godfather) Touchet, Mark & Christy Kuenzi, Mary (Godmother) & Tom Rechek, and Royce Edwards; a niece and nephews, a great niece and nephew, cousins, and friends.

Preceding her in death were her grandparents Royce and Helen Edwards of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin and Harrison and Dorothy Kuenzi of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin.

Visitation and Service: Angie chose to have a private celebration of her life, which will be determined at a later date with family and friends.

A memorial has been set up in memory of Angie to assist with her final expenses. https://gofund.me/63f35aa8.

