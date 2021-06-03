Ernestine C. Hewitt “Pretty”,98, of Valley Lee, MD passed away on May 24, 2021 in Callaway, MD. She was born on May 25, 1923 in Hollywood, MD and was the loving daughter of the late Louise Hayden Clarke and Ernest Clarke. Pretty was the loving wife of the late Wellington Hewitt whom she married on April 28, 1945 in St. John’s Catholic Church Hollywood, MD and who preceded her in death on May 5, 2006. Pretty is survived by her children Timothy Hewitt (Ruth) of Allardt, TN, Diane Hewitt of Atlantic Beach, FL, 2 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter Linda Buffenbarger. Along with her siblings Eileen Burch, Louise Jarboe, Dorothy Perpich, Catherine Wallace and Ann Stefanski.

She was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident. She attended St. Mary’s Academy and graduated in 1941. Pretty was a Teacher’s Aide for Piney Point School. She enjoyed reading, cooking, entertaining, traveling and crosswords.

The family of M. Ernestine “Pretty” Hewitt of Valley Lee, MD will receive friends on Friday, May 28, 2021 from 8:30 AM to 9:30 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD; A Mass of Christian of Burial will be celebrated at 10:00AM in Holy Face Catholic Church Great Mills, MD with Father Jerry Gamrot officiating. Interment will follow in the Church Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Andrew Buffenbarger, Casey Jordan, Craig Jarboe, Brian Jarboe, Gary Wallace, and Donnie Poe.

Contributions may be made to St. Mary’s County Meals on Wheels 41780 Baldridge St Leonardtown, MD 20650 and Hospice House of St. Mary’s P.O. Box 625 Leonardtown, MD 20650.