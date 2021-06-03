Joseph William Goldsborough, “Bill”, 36 of Leonardtown, MD formerly passed away on May 27, 2021 in Cheverly, MD. He was born on July 16, 1984 in Leonardtown, MD and was the loving son of Margaret Ann Wood Goldsborough and Joseph Abell Goldsborough of Leonardtown, MD. Along with his siblings Mary Margaret Abell of Lexington Park, MD, Linda Baird (Bernie) of Avenue, MD, Eugene Goldsborough (Kelli) of Mechanicsville, MD, Arnold Goldsborough (Olivia) of Mechanicsville, MD and many nieces and nephews.

He was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident. Bill graduated from Leonardtown High School in May of 2003. He worked as an Auto Mechanic for Mr. Ed’s Tire in Leonardtown, MD.

Bill was a one-of-a-kind spirit and everyone who knew him, knew that. He could walk into a room and light it up with his contagious smile. Every day he would ride to Abell’s Wharf after work to simply enjoy the country life. He loved spending time with his family and friends and nobody was a stranger to him, Bill was known for his live of his animals and was cherished by his “Athena” and beloved “Buttercup”. He enjoyed working on antique tractors and anything associated with them. He always went out of his way to make sure others were ok and was admired for many of his actions. He was the best son, brother, uncle and friend that anyone could ask for. He was the pure definition of a “big hearted” man!

The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 3, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM in Our Lady’s Church at Medley Neck in Leonardtown, MD with Father John Nguyen officiating. Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens Leonardtown, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Jackson Goldsborough, Francis Russell, Jamie Russell, Dave Woodburn, Stevie Hill, and Wally Cusick. Honorary Pallbearers Bernie Baird , Marty Goldsborough, Archie Abell, Shirley Edwards, Kasie Goldsborough, Kyra Goldsborough, Thomas Pilkerton, James Connelly, John Connelly, and Andy Wood.