Linda Marie Davis Hall, 78, of California, MD formerly from Woodbridge, VA Passed away May 18, 2021 with her loved ones by her side. She was born on January 2, 1943 in Long Beach California to the late Marie Frida Kuyper Davis and Ewin Barker Davis.

Linda is survived by her loving husband Cleveland Dwight Hall, I, whom she married at Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Washington, D.C. on February 16, 1973; her children Sharmayne Hall Brooks (Oscar), of Harlingen, TX, Rachel Marie Hall, of California, MD, Felicia Hall Rubio (Michael), of Fort Worth, TX, Cleveland D. Hall,II, of Owings, MD, and Rebekah Hall Evens (Joel), of Spring Hill, TN; her siblings Kathleen West, of Stafford, VA, Joan Davis, of Baltimore, MD, Susan Evans, of Stafford, VA Peggy Littrell, of Portugal, and Paul Davis of Bladenboro, NC; her 10 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. In addition to her parents Linda is preceded in death by her two sisters Marcia Davis and Bonnie Davis.

After graduating from Gar-Field High School in 1961, Linda attended Ouachita Baptist University for 5 years where she graduated in 1966 with a B.A. degree in Journalism, and a B.S. degree in Home Economics. In 1973 she moved to the county and worked as a teacher for PG county, DC, and St. Mary’s county public schools where she then retired in 2012.

Linda’s favorite things in life were spending time with her family especially her children and her grandchildren, gardening, sewing/quilting, scrapbooking, genealogy, canning and freezing, reading and watching jeopardy.