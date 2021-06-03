Cheryl Lee Hinchliffe-Kenney, 61, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 25, 2021 at home with her loving family.

She was born on October 10, 1959 in Washington, D.C. to Lowell Hinchliffe and the late Patricia McWhorter.

She married her beloved husband Charles Edward Kenney on September 5, 1981 at Christ Episcopal Church in Clinton, MD. Together they celebrated over 39 wonderful years of marriage. She was currently working as the HR and payroll clerk for Southern Tire. Before that, she had a long career in banking and finance but she really enjoyed working for All Kinds Veterinary Hospital. Cheryl always had a deep appreciation and love for all animals, fostered, and adopted many pets from SMAWL.

She loved to travel going on cruises to places like Alaska, Bermuda, the Mexican Riviera, and the Bahama’s, as well as visiting with her family and friends. She was a talented cook and loved entertaining with good food and great conversation. She was part of the SOMD Bee Keepers club and a Maryland Master Gardener. She made local honey and volunteered her time at Sotterley as well as many other locations helping in the garden. She recently began working with stained glass as one of her many hobbies.

She is survived by her husband Charles, her son Charles 3rd , her brother Steve Hinchliffe and his wife Heather, her father Lowell and her much loved step mother Barbara. She will always be remembered and forever loved.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Marys’ Animal Welfare League (SMAWL) P.O. Box 1232, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

