James “Jim” Henry Prince, 35, passed on Friday, May 28, 2021 in Lexington Park, MD, where he resided with his wife, Katelynn Jane, of four years.

He was born in Meridian, Mississippi on September 30, 1985 to William Hardy Prince and Margaret “Peggy” (Mann) Prince of Beverly, MA. He arrived right on time on his mother’s birthday and remained on time until he wasn’t anymore. He grew up with his two sisters, Carolyn and Katherine, who loved him and tortured him and who he loved and tortured in return.

He was picked up for shop lifting at the tender age of four after riding his new bike down to the local shop. He was cop escorted back to the house greeting his mother with a “Hi, mom!” and big grin on his face. This was his first and last attempt at a life of crime.

At five, he conquered heart surgery. Soon thereafter, he and his family moved to Beverly, Massachusetts where he became absurdly good at things like becoming a Rubix cube solving master and always guessing the right amount of jellybeans in a jar. He could even juggle. He was very smart. Then something happened. His family got a new computer, which became Jim’s new passion. He taught himself C++ in sixth grade and eventually became the family’s “go to” for anything and everything computer related.

He loved flying with his dad in a J-3 Cub. Once, he won tickets at Owls Head Transportation Museum in Maine for a ride in a Waco. The two of them went up and flew the skies.

After graduating Beverly High School in 2004, he started college at North Shore Community College and completed his degree at UMass Lowell in 2009 with a degree in Computer Science.

He started working as a kid on rollerblades with a paper route and worked in the kitchen at a local nursing home during high school. After his schooling, Jim moved to Tall Timbers, MD where he obtained a job as a Computer Scientist at the Naval Air Systems Command. During this time, he wanted to meet women, so he learned to salsa dance and even taught salsa dancing on the side. It worked. In 2014, he met Katelynn, the love of his life.

Katelynn’s father always wanted a man who would love his daughter unconditionally and without reserve. Jim was everything that he wanted for his daughter. Knowing she was the one, Jim proposed to her one day as they went sailing. They married on June ­10, 2017. Katelynn and Jim did more in their seven years together than many do in a lifetime. Adventure was always around the corner as they pursued snowboarding, sailing, hiking, traveling, dancing, and eating everything.

Jim loved learning and doing new things. In addition to the adventures he shared with his wife, he was a skydiver. He taught himself how to play the guitar, chess, and to program. He most recently obtained a certification for scuba diving. He loved to eat and would search for the perfect cheese steak and perfect banana shakes. Most importantly, he loved to be around people.

His many friends knew of his amazing sense of humor and just how witty he could be. He could always make them laugh. He always looked out for them and always had their best interests at heart. He was just the best kind of friend anyone could have and was a good influence on everyone around him.

Jim knew the Lord as his savior and relied on and pursued Him daily.

Jim had a big and infectious smile and compassionate heart. He could walk into a room full of strangers and be friends with all of them by the time he walked out…just ask everyone at the Green Door. He always looked out for everyone around him, doing whatever he could to assist them if they needed anything from a listening ear to help with a task.

The things his family and friends will miss most are his smile, his laughter, his big bear hugs, how he could make us all feel special, and most importantly, his love.

In addition to his beloved wife, Katelynn Jane he is also survived by his parents William and Margaret Prince of Beverly, MA; his sisters, Carolyn Prince of Danvers, MA and Katherine Lucey (Brandon) of Peabody, MA; his uncle Robert Mann (Louise) of Dameron, MD and his aunt Linda Dye of Plantation, FL; his uncle Jeff Prince of Beverly, MA; his uncle Mark Prince (Christine) of Belgrade, MT; Jay Prince (Yolanda) of Lake Tahoe, CA; and his in laws Barton and Jacqueline Dobers of California, MD and many extended family and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. with visitation beginning at 2:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A. 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

A second Memorial Service will be held in Massachusetts on a date to be determined.

Memorial contributions can made to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline online at www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

