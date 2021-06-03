Kathryn Lindsay Morrison-Hoover, 29, of Alexandria, Virginia passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021 in Arlington, VA. She was born on September 19, 1991 in Fairfax, VA. Her parents are Raymond Alfred Hoover, Jr. and Johanna (Lucier) Hoover of Mechanicsville, MD.

Free-spirited and kind, Katie loved to meet new people and was always quick to make friends. She was loving and funny and strong. She was sensitive and honest and knew what she wanted for herself. She was fiercely dedicated to her family and loved any time spent with them. She and her Mom were truly best friends, in the most honest and raw sense of those words, sometimes so alike it caused a rift, but forever knowing there was nothing but love for each other.

Many knew Katie only through the lens of the addiction she battled for years. That wasn’t the real Katie though, she was a beautiful, caring, intelligent child who fell into its grip. She was funny, feisty and outspoken but would do anything for anyone and always lit up the room with her smile and sense of humor even while struggling with her demons. Those fortunate enough to truly know her immediately recognized her as one who would give the clothes she was wearing to help a friend in need (and did so more than once); one who ended nearly every conversation with those she cared for with ‘love you’; and one who considered her close friends to be like brothers and sisters. She was fiercely loyal to her friends, her brother Raymond and extended family, relating to many, loved by all. She treasured nothing more than being an “Auntie” to her three nieces and looked forward to spending many years with them, sharing her wisdom and silliness and love.

Katie had incredible insight and awareness about herself, both her strengths and her weaknesses, which helped her understand the kind of person that she wanted to be and worked so incredibly hard to get there. She had a darkness that she just couldn’t get out from under, though she never stopped trying. She longed to be free from the heaviness that the addiction brought and back to her carefree self, but the chains that bound her were stronger than anything she could do on her own.

She expressed herself beautifully, both in her spoken word and in her writing in her journals and letters. It always reflected what she was thinking and feeling at that moment. Her priority was to get back to the place where she knew she would make her parents proud.

Katie will be deeply missed by her family and friends, an angel taken from us way too soon. Know that her spirit is flying free, and that she has left all her heaviness and earthly worries behind. As you cherish your memories of Katie, know she is watching from above and sending down rays of sunshine to brighten your day.

Kathryn is survived by her parents, Raymond A. Hoover, Jr. and Johanna Hoover of Mechanicsville, MD; brothers, Brian Morrison and Raymond A. Hoover, III (Ciara); nieces, Peyton, Chloe and Charlotte. She is also survived by her aunts and uncle, Kerri Swecker (Jaime) and Wanda Wagner; cousins, Traye, Joline, Shauna, Christy and Dana; grandparents Judith Shaw, Ken Lucier (Charli) and many other extended family and friends.

Katie is preceded in death by her grandparents Joan and Raymond Alfred Hoover Sr. as well as her high school best friend, Shana “BabyGirl” Ridgell.

The family will receive friends for Katie’s Memorial Service on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 27108 Mt. Zion Church Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred. Katie’s family asks that if you are in need of recovery support or know someone who is, please take the time to reach out.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

All Arrangements have been made by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A.