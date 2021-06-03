John Raymond Smith, 57, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 31, 2021 at his home. John was born on May 22, 1964 to the late Joseph Earl Smith and Mary Elizabeth (Harrell) Smith. John was the first born of triplets that survived at birth at Prince George’s Hospital in Cheverly, MD.

John graduated from Frederick Douglass High School in 1982. He then entered the construction field. Which led him to a career as an electrician at IBEW Local Union 26.

John met his lifelong partner and best friend, Norma Jean Hall in 1994. They shared many beautiful memories over the years.

John enjoyed many hobbies in his life, hunting, golfing, drag racing, corn hole and horseshoe leagues. This is where he met many lifelong friends. John was known as the life of the party. Above all, he loved being with his family and friends.

John is survived by Norma Hall of Mechanicsville, MD. He was a second father to David Mitchell and Amber Sherman (Dennis). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Baby Taylor, Autumn, Brooke, Aubrey, Harper, DJ and Nora; siblings, Joseph V. Smith (Shelia), James M. Smith (Sandy), Martin G. Smith (Tesse), Phoenie E. Elgin, Mary Ann Pritchett (Ivo), Emma K. Boswell (Dale), Joleen M. Dubry, Janice L. Bowie (Richie), Allen Hall and Nancy Hall (Jerry); seven (7) nephews, thirteen (13) nieces, twenty-seven (27) great-nieces and nephews; one (1) great-great nephew and mother-in-law, Mom Hall. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Earl Smith and Mary Elizabeth Smith and father-in-law, John Hall.

The family will receive friends for John’s Life Celebration Visitation on Sunday, June 6, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. officiated by Deacon Bill Kyte at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 28297 Old Village Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659, officiated by Father Michael Tietjen. The interment will take place immediately following mass at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.

