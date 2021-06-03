Marc Alan “Opey” Milstead, 52, of Hughesville, MD passed away peacefully on Monday, May 31, 2021 at INOVA Fairfax Hospital, in Falls Church, VA, after a long battle with cancer. He was born on October 18, 1968 to Gilbert Duayne Milstead and Mary Elizabeth (Luttrell) Milstead in LaPlata, MD.

A life-long MD resident, he graduated from Lackey High School in 1986. Marc met and fell in love with his devoted wife, Suzanne Marie “Suzie” Reynolds and they married on September 23, 2000. They have shared 20+ years of life’s triumphs, trials and tribulations, and have remained best friends through it all. They are most proud of their beautiful daughter, Ashlyn Milstead.

Marc was a caring son, husband, father, brother, uncle and friend who loved his family above all else. He spent his life working hard and supporting his family. He joined the Union Iron Workers Local #5 in 1987 and spent his entire 34 year career there. He was proud of the many projects he worked on, especially the big iron jobs. He loved his Union brothers, and being a mentor to the newer members. He was a man you could call on for help, and to share his wisdom and knowledge. He lived his life, especially his cancer and his recovery journeys, as a huge inspiration to others, still working hard whenever he could and lifting up and guiding others.

Marc was an avid hunter and fisherman. From a young age, he spent the hunting season in the woods looking for the “big racks”, and later, on the water shooting ducks with his buddies. He enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his friends, wife, and daughter on the local rivers fishing from his War Eagle boat that he was so proud of.

Whether you knew him as Marc, Daddy, or Opey, you knew his commitment to his family. The honor, strength, integrity, and hard-work he projected was admired and will be remembered by all. Many thought of him as a Superhero or Warrior as he faced life’s challenges. His humor and jokester ways will be reminisced about for many years. Marc was a man of many attributes and left his family and friends with many memories. He will be greatly missed.

Marc is survived by his wife, Suzanne Milstead of Hughesville, MD; daughter, Ashlyn Milstead of Hughesville, MD; his Father, Gilbert “Duayne” Milstead (Rose Milstead), his Mother, Mary Milstead; and siblings, James “Mike” Milstead of Indian Head, MD, Ronald Depalma of Welcome, MD and Renee Brown of Dentsville, MD and many extended family members.

The family will receive friends for Marc’s Visitation on Friday, June 4, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. also at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will follow immediately at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.

