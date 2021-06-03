Everett Jerry Redmon, 78 of Lexington park, MD passed away on May 22, 2021 in Alexandria, VA.

He was born on May 17, 1943 in Norton, VA to the late Everett Redmon and Dorothy Shepherd.

Everett has been a St. Mary’s County resident since the 1970’s. He graduated from Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring, MD. After graduation he became an HVAC Technician and worked in that trade for over 60 years, most recently for AA Dependable Aire. He met the love of his life, Karen June Jones in August of 1996. After nearly 14 years they were married on February 18, 2010 in Leonardtown, MD. He was a dependable, hardworking man who loved his family dearly. He loved the outdoors especially being out on the water rock fishing or taking a drive to Dover to play the slots. You could find him every Friday at the American Legion in Ridge, drinking a Pepsi and playing His machine.

He is survived by his wife Karen, his children, Michelle “Shelly” Curtis (Chris) of Ashland City, TN, Rob Redmon of Ashland City, TN, Kelly Redmon of Navarre, FL, Amanda Wathen (Bernie) of Ridge, MD, and Timothy Bock (Kelly) of Callaway, MD; his siblings, Lynda Hurst of Aylett, VA, Nancy Davis (Ken) of Powattan, VA; and his grandchildren, Elijah Curtis, Luke Curtis, Isaiah Redmon, Rion Redmon, Keegan Van Patten, and Kayleigh Wathen. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Kapontias.

At this time services are private.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.