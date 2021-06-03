Paul Eugene “Gene” Curtis, 85 of LaPlata, MD passed away on May 24, 2021 at John Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, MD.

He was born on June 8, 1935 in St. Mary’s County, MD to the late Nancy Curtis.

In 1986 he met the love of his life, Mary Christine Wilson and they were married for 15 years before her passing in 2001. He enjoyed working in his garden and playing outside with his dog Sparky. He always attended church on Sunday and drove around to visit his family. Family gatherings were important to him because he loved spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his stepchildren, Christine Jordan (Michael) of Upper Marlboro, MD, Agnes Ashton (Matthew) of Waldorf, MD, Martha Herbert (Ivan) of Morganza, MD, James Wilson (Gale) of Upper Marlboro, MD, Joseph Wilson of Nashville, NC, Dora Lee Armstrong ( Robert) of Clements, MD, Lori Ann Wilson (Winifred) of Chaptico, MD, Steven Wilson of Upper Marlboro, MD; and special nieces and nephews Fay Pendergrass, Margaret Gross, Iris Bryant, David Bush and Wayne Bush, his 22 step grandchildren and 40 step great-grandchildren and many extended family and friends. In addition to his parent, he is also preceded in death by his stepdaughters Loretta Butler and Sharon McCoy and his siblings: Mary Agnes Worthington, Paul J. Gray, Joseph N. Gray, Joseph G. Gray and Margaret Bush.

A visitation will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A. 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650 with a Funeral Service at 11:00 A.M. and interment will follow at Queen of Peace Cemetery, 38833 Chaptico Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.