AUDIO: Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision in Nanjemoy

UPDATE: On Thursday, June 03, 2021, at approximately 7:10 p.m., Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision on Liverpool Point Road in the area of Riverside Road in Nanjemoy, Maryland.

Due to the seriousness of the collision, the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack requested a Collision Reconstruction Specialist (CRS) to assume the investigation. TFC J. Rutkoski of the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack responded as requested.

A preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers indicates a 2013 Toyota Rav4 operated by an unidentified male was traveling northbound on Liverpool Point Road in the area Riverside Road. For reasons still under investigation, the Toyota crossed the center line and traveled off the roadway. The Toyota became airborne and struck a utility pole.

After striking the utility pole, the Toyota continued across a grassy area and came to a final rest along a wooded area. The Toyota then caught fire and was fully engulfed by fire. The operator of the Toyota was pronounced deceased on the scene. Troopers are currently working to identify the operator.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact the Duty Officer at the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack at (301) 392-1200.

The investigation is continuing and being investigated by TFC M. Foster of the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack and TFC J. Rutkoski of the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack. (21-MSP-021943).



