Food Truck Stolen from Montgomery County Found in Charles County, Police Requesting Assistance in Locating Suspects

June 4, 2021

On Monday, May 31, 2021, police responded to a parking lot located on Brookville Road in Silver Spring, for the reported vehicle theft.

The owner believes it was stolen sometime between Sunday, May 30, and Monday May 31.

Detectives from the 2nd District Investigative Section are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 2nd District investigators at 240-773-6710 or Crime Solvers by phone at 1-866-411-TIPS (8177)

The food truck was located unoccupied in Charles County on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

The owner advised the truck had all of the kitchen equipment stolen along with the ignition of the truck being ripped out.

Montgomery County detectives continue to investigate this case.




This entry was posted on June 4, 2021 at 6:46 am and is filed under All News, Charles News, County, Crime Solvers, Law Enforcement, More News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.