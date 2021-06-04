Prince George’s County Arson Task Force and ATF Seeking Assistance in Identifying Two Arson Suspects

The Prince George’s County Arson Task Force, Fire Investigations Division of the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are seeking assistance from the public in identifying two unknown suspects involved in an arson at a convenience store in the 6400 block of Auth Road in Camp Springs on Saturday, May 29, 2021.

The suspects were captured on surveillance camera using at least two incendiary devices, commonly known as “Molotov cocktails,” inside an occupied convenience store around 1:10 a.m., on Saturday, May 29, 2021. The store was operating and open to the public at the time of the incident. Two store employees were present when the suspects threw the devices while inside the store.

Thankfully, no one was injured. Prince George’s Fire/EMS units responded to the scene and extinguished the fire without incident. Fire Investigators report the cause of the fire is incendiary with a preliminary property damage estimate of $5,000.

The case is similar to two other incidents that occurred earlier this year. Both of those cases remain under investigation. Preliminarily, it is not definitively known if any of the cases are related. The first incident occurred on January 6, 2021, at the same location in the 6400 block of Auth Road. The other incident occurred on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at a convenience store in the 3400 block of Dallas Drive in Temple Hills. It is not known at this time if the suspects pictured above in the May 29 case were involved in the two prior cases.

“We believe that these two photos could be key in breaking this case. Someone who knows either one of these individuals should be able to recognize them. We need you to come forward and help our Investigators and Detectives to locate them. These individuals obviously have no care for the lives they placed in extreme danger. If you are one of the people who was responsible for any of these arsons, please come forward and turn yourselves in. Our Fire and Police Departments with assistance from the ATF are moving full speed in this investigation together. We are following every single piece of evidence which will eventually lead us to those responsible. We continue to ask our community to come forward, even with the slightest bit of information, you never know what may be the final piece of the puzzle that brings this to a successful and safe end,” said Fire Chief Tiffany Green.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has the lead in all three investigations and is working with the Prince George’s County Arson Task Force, a joint investigative unit with Investigators and Detectives from Prince George’s County Fire/EMS and Prince George’s County Police Departments.

Anyone with information regarding either of these cases is urged to call the Prince George’s County Fire Investigations Division at 301-77-ARSON (301-772-7766.) You may remain anonymous and the line is open 24 hours.

ATF Baltimore Field Division is offering a reward of $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of these suspects. Call 888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477) or send an email to ATFTips@atf.gov with information.

You can also remain anonymous by contacting Prince George’s County Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or download the “P3 Tips” mobile app. Search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. There is a cash reward of up to $2,500 from Prince George’s County Crime Solvers for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.



