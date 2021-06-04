Two Prince George’s County Officers Suspended After Shooting Dog Inside of an Apartment; Third Officer Placed On Administrative Leave

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division is leading an investigation into the actions of three officers. This incident took place on Allison Street in the unincorporated section of Hyattsville. The police powers of two of the involved officers have been suspended. The third officer is on administrative leave.

On Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at approximately 7:30 p.m., two of the officers responded to the 6900 block of Allison Street for the report of a dog bite. They met with a victim who advised the officers she had just been bitten by two large dogs and suffered multiple bite wounds.

While awaiting emergency medical personnel to arrive and transport her to a hospital, the officers interviewed the victim to obtain information on the whereabouts of the involved dogs.

The officers then attempted to locate the apartment where the dogs were said to live. When no one answered the door, the officers obtained a key from an employee of the apartment complex. Two officers announced themselves and went inside to locate the involved dogs. A third responding officer arrived on the scene and also went into the apartment.



The officers immediately encountered several residents who were inside. A short time later, a dog approached the officers in the kitchen area. Two of the officers discharged their duty weapons at the dog. Another officer tased the dog. The dog suffered critical injuries and has since been euthanized.

Supervisors and the Internal Affairs Division responded to the scene and immediately opened an investigation. Based on the preliminary findings of this investigation, Acting Chief Malik Aziz suspended two of the officers and a third officer was placed on administrative leave. “I assure all officers and members of the community that this incident will be thoroughly investigated,” said Acting Police Chief Aziz.

The involved officers are all assigned to the Bureau of Patrol.

The Prince George’s County Police Department has consulted with the State’s Attorney’s Office on this investigation.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators with this investigation are asked to call the Internal Affairs Division at 301-516-5714