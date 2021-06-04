Police Make Two Arrests After High Speed Chase Ends in St. Mary’s County

On Friday, June 4, 2021, at approximately 11:20 a.m., the Charles County Sheriff’s Office contacted St. Mary’s in regards to a vehicle pursuit coming into St. Mary’s County.

While St. Mary’s County deputies were responding to the area, the suspect vehicle stopped on Charlotte Hall Road near the Lighthouse Liquors located at 30411 Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall, and observed two black males flee the vehicle on foot.

Corporal T. White from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office apprehended one suspect without incident.

The second suspect fled into the nearby wooded area and was apprehended at gunpoint approximately 5 minutes later.

An ambulance from Hughesville responded to the scene for a Charles County Deputy suffering injuries from a K9 bite. It is unknown if the Deputy was transported.

No other injuries were reported.

After a K9 unit conducted article searches in the area, police recovered multiple pieces of evidence, along with one handgun being recovered from the vehicle.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

