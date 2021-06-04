Deborah Dawn (Maloy) Kulibert of Mechanicsville, MD. and Leonardtown, MD. gained her wings on January 2, 2021 at her home in St. Cloud, Florida with all her family by her side. Deborah was born March 10, 1955 to the late Mr. G Vincent Maloy and Shirley Ann (Ford) Maloy. Deborah was a graduate of Chopticon High School Class of 1973.

After Graduation, she was employed by the St. Mary’s County, Board of Education Office for 10 years. Debbie (Deborah) met and married David Kulibert on July 21, 1997, at which time they moved to Topsham, Maine and later they elected to enjoy Retirement in St. Cloud, Florida. She has been married for 23 years at the time of her passing.

Deborah was a true country-girl from Southern Maryland, she loved to eat her good ole “Maryland Stuffed Ham, Crab Cakes, & Oysters.” She was an avid music lover; she loved to sing “Rockabilly” like her father, Vince and dance the “East Coast Swing” like her mother, Shirley. She also was passionate to know our family’s heritage and became quite the family’s genealogist as well as a collector of Antique memorabilia. Deborah relished being on the water; she has cruised the Caribbean 16 times with her husband, David. She was unforgettable for her quick wit, her infectious smile, and her kind and compassionate spirit.

Deborah was preceded in death by her father, George Vincent Maloy, and her mother, Shirley Ann (Ford) Maloy. Deborah is survived by her husband, David Kulibert of St. Cloud, Florida. Her, Aunt Beatrice Cheseldine, Maryland and her Uncle Ronald Maloy (Cathy), Maryland. Her brother, Donald Maloy, Maryland, Chuck McNamee (Maureen), Georgia and sister, Deneen Breton, (Daniel) South Carolina. Debbie has 2 children, James A. Winters Jr., and Jillian (Winters) Hicks (Brian) of Maryland by her former spouse James Winters Sr. (JaneAmber), Maryland. Her, 3 grandchildren, Michael Winters, Kaliyah Carpenter and Bella Winters of Maryland and several cousins, nieces, and nephew she loved dearly.

A “Chow for Now, Celebration of Life” Memorial service will be held on Wednesday, July 21st, 2021 at the Holy Face Church on 20408 Point Lookout Road, Great Mills, MD 20634 at 10 o’clock a.m. Please join the family for a “Chow for Now” Fellowship Brunch directly following the memorial services Leonardtown Wharf Park located at State Hwy 326, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Flowers or donations may be sent to 20408 Point Lookout Road, Great Mills, MD 20634.