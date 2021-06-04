National Weather Service Issues Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and Watch for Southern Maryland

On Friday, June 4, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., the National Weather service issued the following weather updates.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9:00 p.m. for CALVERT, CHARLES, ST. MARYS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning Southern Prince Georges County, Northwestern Charles County until 1:45 p.m.

At 1250 EST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Lincolnia to Lake Ridge, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD…65 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles.

Locations impacted include… Waldorf, Clinton, Fort Washington, Fort Hunt, La Plata, PortTobacco River, Rosaryville, Saint Charles, Accokeek, Bryans Road,

Brandywine, Baden, Mason Neck, Potomac Heights, Pomfret, Port Tobacco Village, Marbury, Port Tobacco, White Plains and Ripley.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.