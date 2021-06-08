Lexington Park Drug Dealer Arrested Again, Youth Gun Task Force Recovers Drugs and Loaded Firearm

On Friday, June 4, 2021, members of the Youth Gun Violence Task Force conducted a vehicle stop in the 21600 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.

The vehicle was approached by Task Force members and the odor of marijuana was detected emitting from the vehicle.

A passenger in the vehicle, Tyquan Samuel Wills, age 21 of Lexington Park, was observed attempting to conceal an unknown item between the seat and center console of the vehicle. Wills exited the vehicle, and a large bulge was observed in his pants pocket.

Wills assaulted a deputy on scene while attempting to evade apprehension by resisting arrest. Wills was ultimately taken into custody and located on his person was a substantial amount of cocaine and marijuana.

Located inside the vehicle where Wills was observed attempting to hide the item was a loaded handgun.

Wills was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, and charged with the following:

Loaded Handgun on Person

Loaded Handgun in Vehicle

Handgun on Person

Handgun in Vehicle

Firearm/Drug Trafficking Crime

CDS: Distribute with a Firearm

CDS: Possession – Not Marijuana (two counts)

CDS: Possession – Marijuana more than 10 Grams

CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute (three counts)

Assault Second Degree – Law Enforcement Officer

Resisting Arrest

Wills remains incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center on a no-bond status as of Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

Anyone with information on this incident or information pertaining to gun violence in St. Mary’s County is asked to contact the Youth Gun Violence Task Force at (301) 475-4200 extension 78087 or by email at stopgunviolence@stmarysmd.com.



Wills was arrested on the previous dates. January 13, 2018, Sgt. Merritt conducted a traffic stop in the 21000 block of Great Mills Road, in Lexington Park. After making contact with the operator of the vehicle, Tyquan Samuel Wills, age 18, of Lexington Park, a strong odor of marijuana was emitting from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle yielded suspected marijuana. Wills was arrested and charged with CDS Poss-Marijuana 10GM+. CASE# 2098-18

Arrested on October 7, 2020, at approximately 11:38 a.m., deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 47700 block of Devin Circle in Lexington Park, for the reported suspicious vehicle parked in front of a residence. Upon arrival deputies located the vehicle and contacted an individual later identified as Tyquan Samuel Wills Sr., age 21 of Lexington Park, who lead officers on a foot chase.

Arrested on December 17, 2020: Tyquan Samuel Wills, 21 of Lexington Park, Handgun Wear, Carry, Transport; Possession Firearm/Drug Trafficking; Possession Stolen Firearm; Possession CDS: Cocaine and Resisting Arrest by Cpl. Flerlage. Case # 78330-20

