UPDATE: Investigation Deems Lexington Park Pool House Fire as Accidental, No Injuries Reported

On Saturday, June 5, 2021, at approximately 9:40 p.m., firefighters responded to 46543 Valley Court in Lexington Park, for the reported small trash can on fire threatening a structure.

Approximately 5 minutes later, the assignment was upgraded to a working structure fire. Crews then arrived on the scene to find fire showing from multiple sides of the one story community building.

The estimated loss of structure and contents is valued at $100,000.00

32 firefighters responded to the scene and controlled the fire in 15 minutes.

The fire is deemed accidental, with the investigation determining the cause of the fire was the result of improperly discarded ground-based sparkling devices in an outside trashcan next to the Spring Valley Community Building.

The building was unoccupied at the time of the incident.

There were no injuries nor were any residents displaced as a result of the fire.



On Saturday, June 5, 2021, at approximately 9:40 p.m., firefighters from NAS Patuxent River and Bay District were alerted to 46593 Valley Court in Lexington Park, for the reported small trash can on fire threatening a structure.

Approximately 5 minutes later, the assignment was upgraded to a working structure fire after St. Mary’s County Emergency Communications Center received multiple 911 calls reporting fire was visible, with one caller reporting a possible HVAC unit was on fire.

The upgraded assignment brought firefighters from NAS Patuxent River, Bay District, Hollywood, and Leonardtown to the scene.

Engine 132 from NAS Patuxent River arrived on the scene less than 3 minutes after the assignment was upgraded to find fire showing from a one-story pool house.

Upon making entry into the structure, crews reported the fire extended into the ceiling and roof.

Firefighters controlled in under 25 minutes, and extinguished the fire in under 45 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded to the scene and is investigating the fire. SMECO responded to assist firefighters in securing the buildings utilities.

Updates will be provided when they become available.



