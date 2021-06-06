No Injuries Reported After Vehicle Strikes Residence in Great Mills

On Saturday, June 5, 2021, at approximately 9:55 p.m., firefighters from Valley Lee and police responded to the 22500 block of Upper Kells Court in Great Mills, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a structure with no injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle had struck the front of a residence.

The operator told officers on the scene she observed a deer in front of the driveway and she mistakenly slammed on the accelerator pedal instead of the brake pedal and struck the residence.

The adult female operator and two children reported no injuries and denied treatment and transport.

SMECO, Washington Gas responded to the scene to secure utilities to the structure.

