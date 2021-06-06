No Injuries Reported After Tractor Trailer Overturns in Mechanicsville

On Saturday, June 5, 2021, at approximately 8:50 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Baptist Church Road and Long Woods Lane on Chaptico Road in Mechanicsville, for a motor vehicle collision involving an overturned commercial vehicle.

Volunteer firefighters from Hollywood, Mechanicsville and Seventh District responded and upon arrival, crews found a tractor trailer off the roadway and overturned.

The single occupant self-extricated from the vehicle prior to the arrival of First Responders, and refused treatment/transport on the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters reported the loaded tractor-trailer was off the roadway and on its side with no leaks or hazards present. All fire and rescue personnel operated on the scene and returned to service in under 20 minutes.

