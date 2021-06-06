Southern Maryland Sierra Environmental Club & New Hope Church of God, Waldorf Partnered to Build a Raised Bed Vegetable Garden

On June 5, 2021, the Southern Maryland Sierra Club partnered with New Hope Church of God in Waldorf, to build a raised bed garden and plant vegetables in support of a Food Pantry initiative.

The fresh vegetables will be given away to Charles County families in need.

The Sierra Club partnered with a faith based organization since churches have a natural advocacy role in communities and are sort of protectors of earth if that makes sense.

They wanted to encourage faith based organizations involvement with environmental matters as well.

The address is 4200 Old Washington Road, Waldorf, MD 20602.

