UPDATE: Police Investigating Fatal Shooting in White Plains

6/7/2021: A spokesperson from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office told SMNEWSNET that the shooting was an isolated incident and that it is not being investigated as a homicide.

6/6/2021: On Sunday, June 6, 2021, at approximately 9:30 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 11300 block of Tolkien Avenue in White Plains, for the reported gunshot victim.

All fire and rescue personnel responding were told to stage in the area and wait for police to safely secure the scene.

Police arrived on the scene to find a 45-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the upperbody and pronounced the victim deceased on the scene.

All responding fire and rescue personnel were cancelled and returned to service.

Police are investigating the incident, updates will be provided when they become available.