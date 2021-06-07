Severn Man Sentenced to 28 Years for Attempted Murder

UPDATE 6/6/2021: Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess announced today that Philip Leupolu, 21 ,of Severn plead guilty to second degree attempted murder and use of a handgun in a crime of violence. Leupolu was sentenced to 60 years suspend all but 28 years in prison. Leupolu was on probation for a felony assault case at the time of the shooting and will also serve a concurrent 12 year sentence for violation of probation.

“The defendant turned a personal dispute into a violent attack on the victim. This brazen crime and his history indicates he is truly a danger to our community and this sentence will prevent him from committing violent acts for many years,” said State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess. “I hope that the victim, Mr. Anderson, fully recovers from his injuries.”

Assistant State’s Attorney Nancy Olin prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of Anne Arundel County.

On October 4, 2020, Anne Arundel County police officers responded to the area of Sebring Court at Raleigh Drive for the report of a shooting. When police officers arrived on the scene, they located a black Volvo XC90 that had crashed into a light pole with the driver’s door of the vehicle open and the driver, Cecil Raymond Anderson, lying on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police learned that prior to the crash an unknown male entered the front passenger seat of the vehicle and the driver headed south on Sebring Court towards Raleigh Drive. Shortly afterwards, multiple gunshots were heard coming from inside of the vehicle and the vehicle then crashed into a light pole. A suspect holding a black handgun fled from the vehicle. Mr. Anderson was transported to the hospital in critical but stable condition.



Later that day, police searched the black Volvo SUV and found gun projectiles and bullets along with the defendant’s white iPhone. Using video surveillance from the surrounding area, police were able to identify the defendant as the gunman. The investigation revealed the victim was attacked over a prior dispute involving a female acquaintance of his and the defendant. Leupolu is prohibited from possessing any firearms or ammunition because he had previously committed a crime of violence.

The Honorable Stacy McCormack presided over the case.

10/06/2020: On October 4, 2020 at approximately 6:50 p.m. officers responded for shots fired followed by a vehicle, a black Volvo, that had crashed into a pole in the area of Raleigh Drive and Sebring Court in Severn. Upon arrival, officers located the 21 year old victim on the ground outside his vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound. The suspect, described by witnesses as a black male and by the victim as a Hispanic male, had fled on foot in an unknown direction. Officers observed a large amount of suspected marijuana in plain view inside the Volvo, which was seized for further investigation. The victim was transported to an area hospital in stable condition. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect. No other injuries were reported as a result of this incident. Western District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6155 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

Update 10/08/2020: Through investigation, detectives were able to identify a suspect, Phillip Elia Leupolu, who was located on October 7, 2020 in Kent County and charged accordingly. During the arrest, officers recovered a loaded 80% Glock style .40 caliber handgun and ammunition.

