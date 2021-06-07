Police Investigating Shots Fired in Lexington Park, No Injuries Reported
On Sunday, June 6, 2021, at approximately 11:00 p.m., police responded to Eric Road in Lexington Park for the reports of gunshots in the area.
Officers arrived on the scene to find numerous shell casings in the parking lot of Eric Road.
No injuries were reported.
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
