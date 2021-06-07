St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Summons for May 2021

On May 1, 2021, Joshua Ian Herbert, 33 of Lexington Park, was issued criminal summonses for Second-Degree Assault, Theft: Under $100 and Malicious Destruction of Property under $1,000 by Cpl. Rachael Roszell. Case # 22492-21

On May 2, 2021, Malik Dayron Hunter, 27 of Lexington Park, was issued criminal summonses for Second-Degree Assault and Theft: Less than $100 by Deputy Casey Hill. Case # 23210-21

On May 2, 2021, Charissa Rae Mandeville, 41 of Lexington Park, was issued criminal summonses for two counts of Second-Degree Assault and Disorderly Conduct by Cpl. Kenneth Flerlage. Case # 23610-21

On May 2, 2021, Frederick Joseph Dukes, 43 of Lexington Park, was issued a criminal summons for Second-Degree Assault by Deputy Allison Mattera. Case # 23510-21

On May 2, 2021, Juvanie Nikole Rawls, 21 of California, was issued a criminal summons for Second-Degree Assault by Deputy Mattera. Case # 23506-21

On May 3, 2021, Cheraye Karisma Jones, 31 of Lexington Park, was issued criminal summonses for Malicious Destruction of Property less than $1,000 and Theft: Less than $100 by Deputy Travis Wimberly. Case # 22024-21

On May 5, 2021, Marvin Orlando Snow, 48 of Hollywood, was issued a criminal summons for Violation of Protective Order by Cpl. Daniel Holdsworth. Case # 23927-21

On May 5, 2021, Jeffrey Thomas Phelps, 32 of Callaway, was issued criminal summonses for Second-Degree Assault and Malicious Destruction of Property by Deputy Hill. Case # 24214-21

On May 7, 2021, James Michael Black, 38 of Lusby, was issued a criminal summons for Littering/Dumping under 100 lbs by Deputy David Katulich. Case # 13503-21

On May 7, 2021, Jessica Rose Phelps, 32 of Port Republic, was issued criminal summonses for three counts of Violation of Protective Order by DFC Carl Ball. Case # 24193-21

On May 7, 2021, Michelle Alvarado Sinlac, 36 of Lexington Park, was issued criminal summonses for Second-Degree Assault and Fourth-Degree Burglary by Cpl. Vincent Pontorno. Case # 15280-21

On May 7, 2021, Lois Hopson Proctor, 85 of California, was issued a criminal summons for Second-Degree Assault by Deputy Travis Wimberly. Case # 22976-21

On May 7, 2021, Charles Edward Sharp, 40 of no fixed address, was issued a criminal summons for Malicious Destruction of Property by Deputy Jessica Wilson. Case # 16460-21

On May 7, 2021, Michael Shane Wilkerson, 43 of Mechanicsville, was issued criminal summons for Negligent Manslaughter Auto; Criminal Negligent Manslaughter by Vehicle, Homicide by Motor Vehicle by Drugs; Homicide by Motor Vehicle by CDS and Life Threatening Injury under the influence by Cpl. Christopher Beyer. Case # 75952-20

On May 8, 2021, David William Hower 2nd, 26 of Lexington Park, was issued a criminal summons for Theft: Under $100 by DFC Matthew Beyer. Case # 22722-21



On May 10, 2021, George Herbert Taylor, 83 of Hollywood, was issued criminal summonses for 10 counts of Animal Cruelty; Restrain Dog – Limit Movement; Restrain Dog – Water/Shelter and Restrain Dog – Unsafe/Unsanitary by Deputy Christopher Palmer. Case # 22308-21

On May 10, 2021, Charlotte Lilo Eichmann, 45 of Mechanicsville, was issued criminal summonses for Theft: $100 to under $1,500 and Theft: Less than $100 by Deputy Palmer. Case # 19970-21

On May 10, 2021, Michael Eugene Abell, 59 of Lexington Park, was issued criminal summonses for CDS Possession: Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia by Cpl. Holdsworth. Case # 63746-20

On May 10, 2021, Crystal Ann Colley, 38 of Hollywood, was issued criminal summonses for two counts of Second-Degree Assault; Malicious Destruction of Property under $1,000 and Malicious Destruction of Property more than $1,000 by Deputy Andrew Burgess. Case # 25010-21

On May 10, 2021, Wendy Michelle Ryan, 47 of California, was issued a criminal summons for Trespass: Private Property by Cpl. Milton Pesante. Case # 21428-21

On May 11, 2021, Demartez Trequan Thomas, 23 of Lexington Park, was issued criminal summonses for Theft: $100 to under $1,500, Possession/Issue Forged Currency and Possession/Issue Forged Currency by Cpl. Taylore Nauman. Case # 25207-21

On May 11, 2021, Ryan Tyler Burton, 31 of no fixed address, was issued criminal summonses for CDS Possession: Not Marijuana and CDS Possession Paraphernalia by Deputy Palmer. Case # 24156-21

On May 12, 2021, John Anthony Turner, 49 of Leonardtown, was issued a criminal summons for Private Place – Prurient Intent by DFC Ball. Case # 22729-21

On May 12, 2021, Michelle Lynn Fenwick, 38 of Lexington Park, was issued a criminal summons for Second-Degree Assault by Deputy Wimberly. Case # 17601-21

On May 12, 2021, Robert James Grinder, 31 of Lexington Park, was issued criminal summonses for First-Degree Burglary and Theft: $1,500 to under $25,000 by DFC David Lawrence. Case # 21137-21

On May 13, 2021, Josh Alonzo Maddox, 23 of Lexington Park, was issued a criminal summons for False Statement to an Officer by DFC Shawn Shelko. Case # 20203-21

On May 14, 2021, Michael Troy Terrell, 27 of Mechanicsville, was issued a criminal summons for Theft: $100 to under $1,500 by Deputy Hill. Case # 17916-21

On May 14, 2021, James Joseph Sidler, 44 of Mechanicsville, was issued a criminal summons for Harass: A course of conduct by Deputy Mattera. Case # 25732-21

On May 15, 2021, Kirk Vondel Swales, 39 of Mechanicsville, was issued criminal summonses for Second-Degree Assault and Theft less than $100 by Cpl. Holdsworth. Case # 25908-21

On May 16, 2021, Calvin Ben Jones, 69 of Leonardtown, was issued a criminal summons for Theft: $100 to under $1,500 by Deputy Zachary Jerew. Case # 18919-21

On May 17, 2021, William James Heflin, 52 of Huntingtown, was issued criminal summonses for Driving While Suspended and Failure to remain at a property damage accident by Cpl. Ronald Maloy. Case # 26274-21

On May 17, 2021, Mark Travis Grove, 36 of Mechanicsville, was issued criminal summonses for Theft: $1,500 to under $25,000, Act as a Contractor without a license and Fail to Perform Contract by Deputy Michael Myers. Case # 26343-21

On May 17, 2021, Larissa Grace Cataneo, 30 of Mechanicsville, was issued a criminal summons for Confine/unattended child by Cpl. Dale Smith. Case # 24005-21

On May 17, 2021, Jessie Marie Russell, 38 of Piney Point, was issued a criminal summons for Second-Degree Assault by Cpl. Maloy. Case # 26129-21

On May 18, 2021, Paul Edward White Jr., 65 of Lexington Park, was issued a criminal summons for Second-Degree Assault by Cpl. Timothy White. Case # 34284-20

On May 19, 2021, Cory Adam Dare, 30 of Hollywood, was issued a criminal summons for Theft: $100 to under $1,500 by DFC Artina Alvey. Case # 18657-21

On May 20, 2021, Anthony Lamont Jones, 32 of Upper Marlboro, was issued criminal summonses for First-Degree Assault; Malicious Destruction of Property under $1,000; Fourth-Degree Sex Offense and two counts of Second-Degree Assault by Deputy Andrew Burgess. Case # 78411-20

On May 21, 2021, Joshua David Chamberlain, 35 of Drayden, was issued criminal summonses for Theft: Less than $100 and Theft: $100 to under $1,500 by Deputy John Gardiner. Case # 24482-21

On May 21, 2021, Ashley Shana James, 34 of Lexington Park, was issued a criminal summons for Theft under $100 by Cpl. Maloy. Case # 26919-21

On May 22, 2021, Jose Miguel Figueras Gonzalez, 43 of California, was issued criminal summonses for First- and Second-Degree Assault by Deputy Bianca Salas. Case # 27035-21

On May 22, 2021, Joshua Adam Sparks, 25 of Hollywood, was issued criminal summonses for Driving Vehicle While Impaired by CDS and Driving a Vehicle so far impaired cannot drive vehicle safely by Deputy Wilson. Case # 27124-21

On May 23, 2021, Delores Ann Hanold, 31 of Lexington Park, was issued criminal summonses for Obtain Property from Vulnerable Adult: $1,500 to under $25,000; Theft Scheme: $1,500 to under $25,000 and Theft: $1,500 to under $25,000 by Deputy Salas. Case # 76564-20

On May 23, 2021, Rhoda Melissa Cradle, 54 of Lexington Park, was issued criminal summonses for Second-Degree Assault and Malicious Destruction of Property less than $1,000 by Deputy Salas. Case # 26332-21

On May 23, 2021, Yajaira Vette Rios, 34 of Lexington Park, was issued a criminal summons for Property Destruction under $1,000 by Deputy Max Schell. Case # 21892-21

On May 24, 2021, Steven Mark Cady, 39 of Hollywood, was issued a criminal summons for Second-Degree Assault by Deputy Hill. Case # 26101-21

On May 24, 2021, Shane Matthew Burch, 21 of Chaptico, was issued a criminal summons for Second-Degree Assault by Cpl. Elizabeth O’Connor. Case # 25600-21

On May 25, 2021, Terrell Devantee Atkins, 22 of Lexington Park, was issued a criminal summons for Theft: $100 to under $1,500 by Deputy Blake Haas. Case # 26364-21

On May 25, 2021, James Laughlin Statter, 38 of Lexington Park, was issued a criminal summons for Destruction of Property by Deputy Haas. Case # 23583-21

On May 26, 2021, Ashely Sade Clemons, 32 of Lexington Park, was issued criminal summonses for two counts of False Statement to an Officer by Deputy Benjamin Raley. Case # 27875-21

On May 26, 2021, Delores Ann Hanold, 31 of Lexington Park, was issued criminal summonses for Theft: $100 to under $1,500 and Trespass: Private Property by Deputy Wilson. Case # 22797-21

On May 27, 2021, Larry Darnell Harrod, 41 of Leonardtown, was issued a criminal summons for Malicious Destruction of Property by Cpl. Pontorno. Case # 26418-21

On May 27, 2021, Jason Daniel Langley, 40 of Great Mills, was issued criminal summonses for two counts of DUI and one count of DWI by Deputy Michael Graves. Case # 26474-21

On May 28, 2021, Kimberly Renee Freeman, 31 of Lexington Park, was issued a criminal summons for Theft: $100 to under $1,500 by Cpl. Dale Reppel. Case # 11616-21

On May 28, 2021, Jose Angel Diaz Castro, 54 of Richmond, VA, was issued criminal summonses for Telephone Misuse: Repeat calls and Harass: A course of conduct by Deputy Richard Wilhelmi. Case # 19802-21

On May 28, 2021, Jacqueline Beth Armold, 33 of Great Mills, was issued criminal summonses for Second-Degree Assault; Trespass: Private Property and Fourth-Degree Burglary by Deputy Hill. Case # 20566-21

On May 29, 2021, Yoknitka Denean Bailey, 62 of Lexington Park, was issued a criminal summons for Second-Degree Assault by Deputy Thomas Snyder. Case # 21517-21