Police Investigating Serious Motor Vehicle Collision in Waldorf, One Flown to Trauma Center

On Monday, June 7, 2021, at approximately 8:02 a.m., an on-duty police officer came across a motor vehicle collision on Berry Road in the area of Sun Valley Drive in Waldorf.

Upon checking for injuries, he found one victim trapped with agonal breathing. Fire and rescue personnel were then alerted to the scene.

Firefighters from Waldorf responded with 6 personnel in under 10 seconds from the dispatch and arrived on the scene in under 3 minutes to find two vehicles in the roadway and confirmed one patient trapped. A helicopter was requested for the trapped occupants injuries.

Crews extricated one patient in under 10 minutes.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 responded and transported one adult female to an area trauma center with injuries reported as non-life-threatening.

The operator of the second vehicle was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Police are investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.