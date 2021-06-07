St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Conducts Alcohol Enforcement Operation, 11 Businesses Pass, 3 Fail

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Alcohol Enforcement Unit recently conducted random undercover compliance checks on 14 local businesses with 11 of them successfully passing.

On Saturday, May 29, 2021, the Alcohol Enforcement Unit conducted covert compliance checks utilizing an underage 19-year-old Sheriff’s Office Cadet.

The cadet carried no identification and entered each business to retrieve or ask for an alcoholic beverage. The cadet placed the alcohol on the counter in an effort to complete a purchase. If the clerk asked for identification, the cadet replied no ID was on the person and exited the store. If the clerk failed to ask the cadet for identification, the cadet purchased the alcoholic beverage and exited the store and met with alcohol enforcement officers.

Of the 14 businesses checked, clerks asked for identification at 11 of them, which prevented an underage purchase. At three businesses, the underage cadet was able to purchase alcohol.

The following businesses successfully passed their compliance checks:

Pal Liquors and Gas: 25965 Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown

Third Base Store: 28085 Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown

St. Mary’s Gas Station: 23950 Colton Point Road in Clements

Village Liquors: 25731 Budds Creek Road in Chaptico

Fred’s Liquor: 30075 Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall

New Market Exxon: 29290 Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall

New Market Service Center: 29233 Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville

Big Dogs’ Paradise Bar and Liquor: 28765 Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville

DJ’s One Stop: 28035 Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville

Korner Karryout: 27350 Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville

Cooks Liquor: 25765 Three Notch Road in Hollywood

The following businesses did not ask the underage cadet for identification:

Race-N In: 26755 Stone Corner Lane in Mechanicsville

A & B Liquors: 28260 Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville

Early Bird Liquor Store: 23791 Mervell Dean Road in Hollywood

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office thanks and congratulates the 11 businesses that passed the compliance sting operation.