Fatal Single Vehicle Crash in Cheltenham Area Under Investigation

The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating the circumstances of a fatal crash on Sunday. The deceased driver’s name will be released once he is identified and his family is notified.

On Sunday, June 6, 2021, at approximately 5:40 p.m., patrol officers responded to the 9400 block of Surratts Road and Frank Tippet Road, for a motor vehicle collision with entrapment.

First Responders arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway, on fire and into a utility pole, with the single occupant trapped.

Preliminary investigation revealed the driver was travelling southbound on Surratts Road, when for reasons under investigation, his car exited the roadway and ultimately struck a pole. The car then caught on fire. The driver was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case number 21-0025312.