UPDATE: 19-Year-Old Killed in Single Vehicle Crash in Cheltenham

UPDATE 6/10/2021: The deceased victim is identified as 19-year-old Latrell McCants of Temple Hills, MD.

On Sunday, June 6, 2021, at approximately 5:40 p.m., First Responders responded to the area of the 9400 block of Surratts Road and Frank Tippet Road in Cheltenham, for the reported motor vehicle collision with a car on fire, on its side, and into a pole with the operator trapped.

Chief 20 from the Marlboro Volunteer Fire Department was the first arriving unit and established the incident command and found one victim trapped. Chief 20 immediately grabbed his PPE facemask placing it over the occupant to protect them from burns and airway compromise from the smoke and fire, while Good Samaritans and the Chief attempted to remove the occupant from the vehicle.

An Engine and two Rescue Squads arrived on the scene a short time later, firefighters pulled a hose line to extinguish the fire while others performed rapid extrication, The R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma “Go-Team” was requested to the scene.

The GO Team is an specialized team of physicians and certified registered nurse anesthetists. They can be requested by scene/incident commanders for when patients with suspected life-threatening injuries have extrication times that are estimated to exceed one hour. Learn more about the GO Team here.

Rescue Squad crews removed the doors and roof, while also using a winch system, struts and a grip hoist to remove the vehicle from the pole and to lower the vehicle from its side.

The driver was pronounced deceased on the scene a short time later, and the GO Team was cancelled.

The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating the circumstances of a fatal crash on Sunday. The deceased driver’s name will be released once he is identified and his family is notified.

On Sunday, June 6, 2021, at approximately 5:40 p.m., patrol officers responded to the 9400 block of Surratts Road and Frank Tippet Road, for a motor vehicle collision with entrapment.

First Responders arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway, on fire and into a utility pole, with the single occupant trapped.

Preliminary investigation revealed the driver was travelling southbound on Surratts Road, when for reasons under investigation, his car exited the roadway and ultimately struck a pole. The car then caught on fire.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Please refer to case number 21-0025312.

Photo courtesy of the Marlboro Volunteer Fire Department.

