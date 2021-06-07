Prince George’s County Police Investigating Double Homicide in Edmonston Apartment

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating a double fatal shooting on Saturday in the Edmonston area. The victims are 20-year-old Jose Velasquez Lemos and 20-year-old Hilber Martinez Velasquez both of the Edmonston area.

On Saturday, June 5, 2021, at approximately 8:40 a.m., patrol officers responded to the 5300 block of Hamilton Street for a shooting.

The victims were located inside of an apartment building suffering from gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives are working to identify the suspect(s) and determine a motive.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case 21-0025067.