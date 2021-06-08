Lucky Lusby Transportation Worker Rolls to a $50,000 Win with $10 Scratch-off

Rare purchase leads Calvert County man to $50,000 prize

An unexpected rendezvous with Lottery luck delayed a Lusby transportation worker’s commute home one day in early May. The Calvert County resident made a rare scratch-off purchase that led to a $50,000 win in the Bankroll Buck$ game.

The 57-year-old told Maryland Lottery officials that he doesn’t plays scratch-offs often. He purchased the $10 instant ticket after seeing another customer at Lusby Liquors buy Lottery games.

“I saw the customer ahead of me pick up a few scratch-offs and figured I’d take a chance,” said the winner. He asked the clerk for the Bankroll Bucks scratch-off and went home.

Later that night, he scratched off his instant ticket. He began uncovering the instant ticket’s play area and, in the second row, revealed a 5X symbol with a $10,000 prize beneath the 5X.

“I saw that and just said to myself, ‘Whoa, big winner!’” he said.

The lucky player plans to use his prize to pay a few bills and boost his savings.

The Bankroll Buck$ scratch-off joined the lineup of Lottery scratch-offs in December. Players looking to take a chance with the game still have a chance to win its three $100,000 top prizes, two remaining $50,000 prizes and thousands of additional prizes ranging from $10 to $10,000.

Lottery luck was waiting for our player at Lusby Liquors, located at 11810 HG Trueman Road in Lusby. This retailer also sold a $20,200 winning 2020 Cash scratch-off in October 2020.

