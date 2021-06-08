Jury Convicts Suspended Prince George’s County Police Officer in Domestic Assault

Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess announced today that a jury found suspended Prince George’s County police officer Steven Davis, 32, of Laurel guilty of all charges including one count of first degree assault, one count of handgun use in commission of a felony, three counts of second degree assault and three counts of reckless endangerment in the domestic assault of his girlfriend.

The charges carry a maximum sentence of 70 years and a mandatory 5 year sentence for the handgun charge. Davis will be sentenced at a later date this summer.

“Mr. Davis’ brutal attack and use of a handgun to strike and threaten the victim is reprehensible conduct for a person sworn to protect and serve as a law enforcement officer,” said State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess. “Many victims of domestic violence have a reluctance to come forward and report and later, to hold the abuser accountable in court. There is enormous pressure to remain silent and not follow through with charges so an abuser won’t lose a job, stop supporting the family or otherwise be punished for the crime. I am thankful that the victim was able to overcome the pressure to not cooperate and that the jury held the defendant accountable. If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, please tell a trusted family member or friend or call the Sexual Assault Crisis Center and Hotline at 410-222-6800.”

Assistant State’s Attorney Katherine Smeltzer prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of Anne Arundel County.

On September 24, 2019, Anne Arundel County police officers responded to the 8400 block of Oak Stream in Laurel for a complaint of a domestic assault that occurred earlier that day.

Upon arrival, they met with a Prince George’s County Internal Affairs investigator who advised them that a woman reported her boyfriend, Steven Davis, severely assaulted her. Earlier that day, Davis and the victim got into a verbal argument on their way back from a pool party in Washington, D.C. The argument continued at Davis’s house in Laurel.

While in the residence, Davis dragged the victim out of the shower, bit her chin, head butted her in the nose, breaking it and causing it to bleed. He then grabbed his departmental-issued handgun, struck her in the head and threatened to kill her with it. The victim suffered injuries to her ear from the blow. The victim immediately went to the hospital.

The victim did not contact police but told a friend who disclosed the assault to a police officer. Shortly after, the victim became uncooperative and ultimately sent recantation letters. As the case proceeded to trial, she provided a detailed statement about what occurred to an Office of the State’s Attorney for Anne Arundel County victim advocate outlining how Davis assaulted her. She then testified about the assault before an Anne Arundel County jury.

The Honorable Alison Asti presided over the case.