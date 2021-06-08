St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Identity of Suspect Who Attempted to Use Counterfeit Money

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a counterfeit money investigation.

On Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 5:30 p.m., the suspect passed four counterfeit $100 bills to the cashier at the Tractor Supply Company in Charlotte Hall.

When the clerk tested the bills for authenticity with a marker, the ink on the bills smeared and turned dark. The suspect then grabbed the fake currency from the cashier and fled the store.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy Raymond Allebach at 301-475-4200, ext. 78092 or email raymond.allebach@stmarysmd.com. Case # 28839-21

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

