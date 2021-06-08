Police Investigating Hit and Run Involving Pedestrian in Lexington Park, Victim Flown to Trauma Center

On Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at approximately 10:38 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Leesa Court and Suburban Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

Dispatchers advised a Honda operated by a heavy-set black male struck an adult female victim before fleeing the scene.

Crews arrived on the scene to find one victim laying in the roadway, she was conscious and alert.

A helicopter was requested for the victim, her injuries were reported as serious, but non-life-threatening.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed at Great Mills High School and transported the single victim to an area trauma center.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the collision.

