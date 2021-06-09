Maryland State Police Arrest Man for Sexual Solicitation of Minor in Anne Arundel County

Maryland State Police arrested a man Monday on charges he solicited sex from an undercover trooper who was posing as a child over the Internet in Anne Arundel County.

Catalino Lopez Cordova, 42, of Gambrills, Maryland, is charged with one count of sexual solicitation of a minor. He was transported to the Anne Arundel County Detention Center where he is being held without bond.

According to a preliminary investigation, a trooper with the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit on Thursday was monitoring an online dating application while posing as a 14-year-old male. Lopez Cordova initiated an online conversation with the goal of soliciting a sexual encounter with the minor.

The suspect suggested meeting with whom he thought was the minor that day in Hanover, Maryland. According to a preliminary investigation, Lopez Cordova arrived at that location at about 5:20 p.m. Maryland State Police, with assistance from Anne Arundel County Police, arrested the suspect at the scene.

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. This is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland that is made possible in part due to grant funds provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services and by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. Task force investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children.