UPDATE: Police in Calvert County Investigating Fatal Motorcycle That Killed 34-Year-Old Prince Frederick Man

UPDATE: Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Calvert County.

At about 1:20 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack responded to a report of a motorcycle crash on Hallowing Point Road in the area of Jibsail Drive.

According to a preliminary investigation, Francis Paul Jenifer Jr., 34, of Prince Frederick, was operating a 2001 Suzuki GSXR Motorcycle that traveled off the roadway and struck a guardrail.

Jenifer was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed or who has information regarding this collision is asked to contact the Prince Frederick Barrack Duty Officer at (410) 535-1400.

This investigation is being continued by Trooper First Class Rutkowski.

