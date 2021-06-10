Southern Maryland Weather Alert for June 10, 2021

Because of the slow motion and ample moisture in the atmosphere, storms may drop 2 to 4 inches of rain in a short period of time, resulting in flash flooding.

Please be aware of weather changes in your area, listen to updates from your local weather outlets, and stay safe!

Flash Flood Watch in effect from June 10, 12:00 PM EDT until June 11, 12:00 AM EDT

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 84. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Patchy fog after 2am. Low around 68. East wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday, 6/11/21 – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Patchy fog before 9am, then patchy fog after 2pm. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 75. East wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

