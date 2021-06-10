Olde Breton Inn and Bailey’s Catering Hosting “Eddies Brunch and Car Show” on Thursday, August 1, 2021 to Benefit Hospice St. Mary’s!

Olde Breton Inn and Bailey’s Catering will be hosting “Eddies Brunch and Car Show” on Thursday, August 1, 2021 from 9:00 a.m., to 2:00 p.m., at the Olde Breton Inn located at 21890 Society Hill Road in Leonardtown.

Admission includes one brunch, and proceeds go directly to Hospice of Saint Mary’s!

This event is very special to the Bailey family as it is to honor Eddie and continue his legacy and love for cars. William Edward “Eddie” Bailey, 84, passed away on December 15, 2020., and although there were no injuries reported, the family suffered a tragic fire on Friday, February 19, 2021, where 20 cars were destroyed with over $1 million in damage caused.

The family wishes guests to RSVP as soon as possible. We encourage you to share this post with your friends so we can reach as many people as possible. We cannot wait to see all of you and come together as a community once again!

