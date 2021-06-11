Priscilla Ann Varner, 68

Priscilla Ann Varner, known by most as Ann, 68, of North Charleston, SC, wife of James “Jim” Varner entered into eternal rest Monday, June 7th, 2021.

Ann was born March 20, 1953, in Leonardtown, MD, daughter of Priscilla Duke Wentworth Hall and the late Robert Wentworth. As one of seven siblings, family was always an important part of her life. Growing up the middle child wasn’t always easy, especially between four boys, but she knew how much they loved their little/big sister. After graduating in 1971 from St. Mary’s Academy Ann worked for Fenwick Ford and in the Town Office of Leonardtown before going to work for her brothers at Wentworth Nursery. In 1974 she met her husband Jim at the Phone booth in Lexington Park and they were married in 1975 at St. Aloysius – this March they celebrated their 46th anniversary. In 1995 Ann, Jim and their four children moved to Summerville, SC. While in SC she worked as a Budget Analyst/Program Manager for Honeywell and then Sotera Defense Solutions, from which she retired in 2014.

As a young woman she sang in the choir and played the guitar at St. Aloysius. As an adult she loved playing the piano and doing karaoke as well as playing bingo, board, and card games with family and friends, and relished her weekly bowling league. Ann was especially proud of her high score of 253. Later in life, she added video games to her list of hobbies but her favorite was being a wonderful Grammy to her three grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, James Varner of North Charleston, SC; two sons, James C. Varner of Twisp, WA and Kenneth D. Varner of North Charleston, SC; two daughters, Melissa A. Varner of North Charleston, SC and Rebecca L. Harvell (Gregory) of Goose Creek, SC; her mother, Priscilla D. Wentworth Hall of Leonardtown, MD; brothers: Robert Wentworth of Leonardtown, MD, Howard Wentworth of Loveville, MD, Richard Wentworth of Leonardtown, MD and Kenneth Wentworth of Hollywood, MD; two sisters, Lorrie Lennox of Northfield, NJ and Katherine Winchester of Hollywood, MD; three grandchildren: Mackenzie Varner, Reece Varner and Jimmy Harvell.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m., with a Memorial Service at 2:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Rd., Leonardtown, MD. The Memorial Service will be live streamed at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com, click on Leonardtown viewings. Interment will be private.

Memorial contributions in Ann’s name may be made to any non-profit or charitable organization of the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com