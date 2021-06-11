Tom Tena, 90, passed away at his home in Hollywood, Maryland, in complete peace. He was born on March 21, 1931, in Clifton, Arizona to the late Jose M. Tena and Esther (Armendariz) Tena.

At the age of 19, Tom enlisted in the United States Navy. He served his country during the Korean War aboard the amphibious force flagship USS Mount McKinley. After his honorable discharge, Tom spent the majority of his career working as a civil servant for the U. S. government. Through his job, he traveled to many places around the world. It was while working at NAS Patuxent River that Tom met the love of his life, Rose Marie Harris Tena. They married on March 10, 1979, and had a wonderful life together until her passing in October of 2015.

Tom was a member of the Life Community Church of God in Great Mills, Maryland. He and Rose Marie started an outreach, faithfully ministering to the elderly residents at the St. Mary’s Nursing Center every Sunday for 30 years. They also ministered at the detention center.

Tom enjoyed travel, golfing, dancing, and carpentry. He possessed master skills in woodworking. He was extremely meticulous and patient. It showed in the quality of the things he made whether a small jewelry box, carving of an owl, or beautifully handcrafted crown molding.

Tom walked this life in peace, and shared his wisdom with his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and friends. Tom’s legacy is that everyone that knew him would say that he was a gentle and very kind man.

Tom is survived by his children, Mike Tena (Janis) of Poulsbo, Washington, Eric Tena (Rose) of Prescott, Arizona, Carolyn Aguilera (Michael) of Valencia, California, Teresa Waak (Marley) of San Diego, California, Richard Tena of Vista, California, Robyn Hammett of Hollywood, Maryland, Dale Hammett of Hollywood, Maryland, and Larry Hammett of Dexter, Michigan. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and his sister, Carmen Jiminez. In addition to his parents and his wife, Tom was preceded in death by his siblings, Molly Tena and Frank Tena.

Family will receive friends for Tom’s visitation on Sunday, June 6, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home in Leonardtown, Maryland. A Funeral Service will be celebrated by Pastor Brian Shepard of Life Community Church of God on Monday, June 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home in Leonardtown, Maryland. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens in Leonardtown, Maryland. Serving as pallbearers will be Dale Hammett, Brian Hammett, Nathaniel Hammett, Matthew Hammett, Timmy Murray, and Ken Harmon. Honorary pallbearers are Mike Tena, Eric Tena, Richard Tena, Larry Hammett and Joel Courtney.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Samaritan’s Purse International Relief.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.