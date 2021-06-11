John Phillip “Tenny” Morgan, 79, of Avenue, MD passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at the Hospice House in Callaway, MD with his family surrounding him. He was born on September 10, 1941 in Clements, MD and was the son of the late Raymond Standly Morgan and Catherine (Gray) Morgan.

A proud life-long resident of St. Mary’s County, John met the love of his life, Mary Lorraine Hill and made her is wife in a beautiful service at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bushwood, MD. They have celebrated over forty-three (43) years of marital bliss. Their love story was inspirational and they welcomed three kind children, John, Al and Brenda.

He was a hard-working man who valued a strong work ethic. He supported his family as an automobile mechanic, working at for Triangle Garage in Avenue and Busslers Ford in Leonardtown, MD. When he wasn’t working in the garage, he was spending his days out on the water, as he was born with sea legs and enjoyed the life of a waterman. As if he didn’t have enough to do, he also liked to do farm work.

John was a caring and kind man, who loved his family above all. He enjoyed family cookouts, where he was surrounded by everyone and laughter filled the air. He felt so much pride in knowing he and Lorraine built a beautiful family that enjoyed each other’s company. When he wasn’t working, he kept himself busy around the house tinkering with different lawn mowers and constantly cutting grass. His beloved animals, Buddy and Princess were never far from his side.

This great man has left a legacy of strength, love and hard-work with his passing. Keep the family in your thoughts and prayers and remember the next time you look out and see bright green grass, John is in heaven happily maintaining God’s gardens.

John is survived by his loving wife, Mary Lorraine Morgan of Avenue, MD; children, John Robert Morgan (Amber) of Avenue, MD, Al Marlow (Sally) of Clements, MD, and Brenda Ann Tayman of Hughesville, MD; four (4) grandchildren, Shawn Marlow, Brandon Marlow, David Stone and Ashley. He is also survived by his siblings: Freddie Morgan, Rita Hall and Ellen Hill; along with many nieces and nephews. John is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Catherine Morgan and his siblings, Martha Wathen, Raymond (Crow) Morgan, Barbara Makle and Teresa Franklin.

The family will receive friends for John’s Life Celebration on June 12, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with Graveside Services at 11:30 a.m. officiated by Father Stephen Wyble at Queen of Peace Catholic Cemetery, 38833 Chaptico Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659.

Pall bearers will be Shawn Marlow, Brandon Marlow, Ronnie Jerew, Art Hill, JL Hill and Ben Lawrence.

