Arthur Lawrence Miller, 80, of Lexington Park, MD passed away peacefully on June 3, 2021 at John Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, MD with his adoring family by his side. He was born on February 6, 1941 in Albany, New York to the late Arthur Lawrence Miller and Blanche Irene (Wintemberg) Miller.

A hard-working, driven, and dependable man, Larry excelled throughout his life at every endeavor he took on. He graduated from Oklahoma State with a fire protection engineering degree in 1965 and made his family proud with his intelligence and strong work ethic. He started his career in risk management at Glens Falls Insurance Company in upstate New York. Larry never sat around. Larry began ALM American Construction, Inc. in 1995 after “retiring” from a 30 year career with St. Paul Travelers Insurance Company in New York City and St. Paul, Minnesota. As a real estate developer, Larry built over 150 custom built homes across Southern Maryland giving so many families and businesses their forever homes. He worked until his last day on his biggest project, a 21 lot subdivision, Sunset Ridge in Hollywood, MD. At 80, Larry still came home every night, and said he loved his job and working with his clients.

Larry loved riding his tractor, landscaping, investing in the stock market, watching the New York Giants and his Oklahoma State Cowboys, boating, and Habitat for Humanity. He was a history buff, and became an avid non-fiction reader in his later days.

Larry met the love of his life, Susan, and chased her down until she agreed to be his loving wife. They married on September 9, 1989 and have celebrated their love for over thirty-one (31) years. He was a devoted family man who loved his wife, children, and grandchildren above all. Spending time surrounded by his grandchildren always brought a twinkle to his eye and happiness to his soul. He was looking forward to welcoming baby Blaise to the family. Although, he may not be here physically, he will watch from above, guiding, loving, and brightening the days for all of those he loved. He left this world better than he found it.

In addition to his loving wife, Susan Miller of Lexington Park, MD he is survived by his children, David (Lisa), Dawn (Patrick), Morgan (Kevin) and Matthew; seven (7) grandchildren, Lauren, Michael, Aubrey, Sydney, Beck, Brooke and Blaise. He is also survived by his siblings, Patricia Walther (Tom) and Sheila Miller and many nieces, nephews and extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Darren.

The family will receive friends for Larry’s Life Celebration on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a Prayer Service officiated by Father David Beaubien at 7:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Bryantown Catholic Church, 13715 Notre Dame Place, Bryantown, MD 20617. Interment will follow immediately in the church cemetery. Repass lunch to follow interment, and all are encouraged to attend. Directions to repass to be provided at funeral mass.

The Miller family thanks you all for being a special part of his life. He loved you deeply and cherished his time with you all.

In lieu of flowers the family would prefer donations be made at https://secure.jhu.edu/form/pccm, on the pulldown menu select “Other” and write “Dr. Maureen Horton/Cure PF Fund” and when adding address/payment information there is a section for Memorial Gifts where Arthur Larry Miller would be noted. To make a gift via check: write to “JHU” with Arthur Larry Miller and Dr. Maureen Horton/Cure for PF Fund noted. Checks should be sent to: Anne Kennan Taylor, Johns Hopkins at Keswick, Office of Advancement Services, Attn: RevMgmt – Department of Medicine, 3910 Keswick Road, Suite N2100, Baltimore, MD 21211.

