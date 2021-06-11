Phyllis Ann Daniel

With profound sadness, we announce the passing of our loving and devoted mother. On the eve of May 30, 2021, Momma, peacefully joined our Creator, now living with God, at peace, with her family by her side. She was born June 30, 1937 in Richmond Va., to the late Katherine Amanda Haifleigh and Edward Marcell Martin, she was their only child.

She was preceded in death by her parents and Husband. On Dec 11, 1954. Momma married Daddy, she called him many times “the love of her life” Roy D. Daniel, Jr. They were married for 66 years.

Momma is survived by five children with spouses: Kathy A Hunley (Vern), Kristy K Sheriff (Steve), Lorie A Wathen (Dale), Michelle R Perrie, (Steve) and Gary L Daniel (Carol).

10 grandchildren, 12 Great grandchildren, 1 Great-Great grandchild, and a number of loving relatives and close friends also survive her. Momma was a stay-at-home mother of five; she always did her best to make us all happy. She owned several dogs over the years, which she loved them all dearly. She enjoyed watching old movies, shopping, visiting Ocean City beach each year and enjoying her favorite sweet treats, Raspberry donuts. She always said, “when I die I am going to be with my beautiful mother and the love of my life again”. She had a wonderful and happy life; She was a dedicated mother; she will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. A part of our younger years may no longer be with us, but the day still arrives, and each of us will all remember our beautiful mother. Momma asked not to have a funeral service; she asked to have a Rose Garden memorial for her place of rest. We will make her wishes be complete. Death. It’s silent, peaceful even, yet it can take away everything you’ve ever known in a mere second. Writing an obituary is the last thing you’ll ever expect to do in your lifetime, as the thought of losing someone has always felt superficial. Death is inevitable, but as human as we are, we like to believe that people stay with us forever. We aren’t granted the privilege to know when and how people leave this earth, but it’s bound to happen when we least expect it. Rest in peace Momma. We love you.

Condolences may be sent to The Family of Phyllis Daniel, 23575 Daniel Farm Lane, Hollywood, MD 20636.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.