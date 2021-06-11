Robert “Bob” Worley Howard, Sr., 96, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Friday, June 4, 2021. Bob was born October 21, 1924 in York, PA to the late Edward Howard Sr. and Mabel Howard (Worley). He was one (1) of seven (7) children.

Bob in 1943, joined the United States Army and served his country proudly for 3 years, fighting in World War II before being honorably discharged in 1946.

He was a co-owner of HOWCO in Camp Springs, MD with two of his brothers for over 50 years. When he wasn’t building their business, he spent time flying his Rearwin Clouster plane, riding Harleys and playing on the water with family. He was always a busy man with a heart of gold and loved life.

Bob was loved deeply and will be missed by many friends and family.

He is survived by his daughter Carolyn Janicki and her husband Mike Janicki of Walton, KY; his wife’s sons John Brown, Frank Brown, and Richard Brown; his brothers Richard Howard; nine (9) grandchildren and ten (10) great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by both of his parents, Edward and Mabel Howard; first wife Ollie Howard; second wife Shelby Howard; son Robert Howard, Jr.; brothers, Bern Howard, Edward Howard, Jack Howard and sisters, Clista Whitaker and Ruth Fitzgerald.

A Funeral Service with military honors, will be held at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD 20623 on June 25, 2021 at 11:15 a.m.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.