George Raymond Hayden, Sr., 84, died on June 3, 2021. George was a lifelong resident of Popes Creek Road, Newburg MD. He was born on May 3, 1937, to the late Robert Kermit and Annie Mae Hayden. He is preceded in death by his wife Jane Margret (Moser) Hayden and sons Everett Ledman and George Hayden Jr, siblings Mary Forbes, Betty Allen, Charles, Kermit and Luther Hayden.

He is survived by his children Allen and (Dawn) Hayden, Randall Ledman, Janice Goldsmith, Penny and (Tammy) Ledman-Demetriou, Francine and (Tony) Duley, Jeana and (David) Watson, Richard and (Terri) Hayden, Scott and (Natasha) Ledman, Linda Stump and (Larry), siblings, Perry and (Jean) Hayden, Julian Hayden, Grace Smoley, Jean Maloney, and Linda Stallard. Special family Joan (Taylor) Ledman, Sean Ledman, April (Ledman) Jacobs, Nadia (Ledman) Eagle, Numerous grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

George served proudly in the United States Navy starting his service as a Broiler Technician on-board the USS John Hancock and ending his service on-board the USS J. R. Pierce. Following his naval service, George worked as a Boiler Technician and Parts Inspector with the Naval Support Facility Indian Head, MD, where he eventually retired. George was a member of the VFW Post 10081 Bel Alton, MD and the American Legion, LaPlata MD.

Through his adult life, George was a passionate bird lover. His yard was always filled with bird houses and feeders. George knew most everything about the birds around him and loved to share that knowledge with his children and grandchildren. In his younger years, George spent his free time enjoying boating and fishing on the Potomac. He took great pride in planting and cultivating his vegetable garden. Later in life he enjoyed lunches with his brother Luther, volunteering at the Maryland Welcome Center in Newburg MD, delivering cinnamon buns to the Women’s Shelter in Hughesville, MD and walking with friends at the Waldorf mall. He was a jokester and an amazing storyteller that became better with each telling. His family wishes him fare winds and following seas.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum (CBMM), contact Ms. Liz LaCorte, Director of Development at llacarte@cbmm.org. Or, to the Maryland Veterans Memorial Museum, PO Box 2123, LaPlata, MD 20646.

Arrangement are being provided by Brinsfield Funeral Home, Charlotte Hall, MD. Services pending at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Cheltenham, MD.