Nancy “Ashi” Sigrit Thompson, third daughter of David Cáceres and Ana Soler, was born on February 29, 1988, in Bogota, Colombia.

Loved by her grandparents Salvador Cáceres, Ana Celia Galindo, Gumersindo Soler and Dovelda Peña, who were fortunate to see her grow up.

Nancy had a beautiful childhood full of dancing, games, and fun with her sisters Jane, Adriana, Jean, and Angie. Her brothers, David and Sebastian arrived years later. Nancy was very playful like any child, very teasing, and perhaps out of the ordinary, not very feminine.

In school, Nancy was considered a cheerful, but shy girl and teenager. Nancy was very bright. Her teachers wanted to move her to the next grade due to her intelligence. Nancy was the smartest kid in her classroom. Nancy studied physical preparation; she was very interested in her physique. Nancy danced ballet. Her favorite music was heavy metal, her favorite color was blue, and her favorite animal was a Bengal tiger. Nancy enjoyed painting, cycling, kick boxing, singing, dancing, and animation.

Nancy met her husband Andrew in 2008 and fell deeply in love with him, then Gomita, her sweet dog arrived a few months later. Fortunately, Andrew was able to visit Colombia and meet her family members. Nancy was very happy, because she had met the love of her life. We witnessed the joy that his love brought to her. At times, Nancy would cry, because she missed her husband and wanted to be with him. Nancy went to the United States to spend the rest of her days with her family. She talked a lot about her plans with Andrew, to have a self-sustaining house in a large area full of trees with a garden. Nancy said that her job was to fulfill that dream.

Throughout Nancy’s career in both Colombia and the USA, she was very loved and admired by her colleagues. Nancy was a beautiful person inside and out.

We know that Nancy is now an angel in heaven. We love her very much, and we will always remember her with a lot of love.

The family will receive friends honoring Nancy on Monday, June 14, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. and officiated by Deacon, Bill Kyte, also at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory. A graveside service will follow immediately at Queen of Peace Cemetery, 38833 Chaptico Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659.

Pallbearers will be: Timothy Thompson, Brian Thompson, Michael Barrett, Chris Johnson, Jeremy Trumbull, and Ryan Thompson.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD