Andrew “Andy” Owen Thompson, 35, of Myrtle Beach, SC (formerly of Mechanicsville, MD), passed away unexpectedly on June 2, 2021. He was born on February 22, 1986, in Clinton, MD to Charles Owen Thompson and Brenda Elaine Thompson.

Andy was a complicated man who loved his family. He was a devoted husband to Nancy Thompson and loved her deeply. He supported them by working various jobs.

Andy had a big heart full of love, spirit wild and would be the first to lend a helping hand without asking anything in return. He was extraordinarily kind, caring, and compassionate. He was a great listener and was always worried about the wellbeing of those around him. He enjoyed spending time at the beach with his wife and family. He also enjoyed bike rides and long walks with his wife, Nancy, and dog, Gomita. Andy had a love for nature, cooking, and reading. He was very intelligent with vast knowledge of many things. Andy never wanted the material things in life as his pleasure derived from living green and helping others. Andy had a beautiful smile with warmth, love, and kindness behind it.

Andy cared about people in the purest way. He had a deep love for his family, he adored his nephews, and cherished the time they would spend together. He loved everyone for who they were, and he wished the best for them always. Andy had so much goodness, so much ability to bring happiness to others, the world is a lesser place without him.

A loving son, husband, brother, grandson, uncle, and friend. Andy was loved and will be missed by family and friends. As you stop and remember the man who impacted so many, know he has found peace in his new home and will continue to watch over you. We know that he is without pain and is now at rest in God’s arms.

Andy is survived by his parents, Charles Thompson and Brenda Thompson of Mechanicsville, MD; siblings, Ryan (Angie) and Ashley (Brian); nephews, Austin, Luke, Elias, TJ, and Owen; and his grandmothers, Shirley Thompson, and Frances Johnson. He is preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Thompson, and grandfathers, Benjamin Thompson, and Gerald Johnson.

The family will receive friends for Andy’s Visitation on Monday, June 14, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. and officiated by Deacon, Bill Kyte, also at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory. A graveside service will follow immediately at Queen of Peace Cemetery, 38833 Chaptico Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659.

Pallbearers will be: Timothy Thompson, Brian Thompson, Michael Barrett, Chris Johnson, Jeremy Trumbull, and Ryan Thompson.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD