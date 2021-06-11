Dale Darwood Van Meter, 84 of Lexington Park, MD passed away peacefully on May 27, 2021 at home with his wife and children by his side after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

Dale was born on December 5, 1936 in Petersburg, WV to the late Mary Elizabeth Van Meter. He was preceded in death by his sister Yvonne “Bonnie” Crites and brother Arno Van Meter.

After graduating high school in Petersburg, WV, Dale entered the United States Navy and proudly served from July of 1957 until his retirement as Chief Petty Officer in September of 1977. After retiring from the U.S. Navy, the family moved to St. Mary’s County, MD, where Dale was employed by government contractors.

He married the love of his life, Betty Jo Kimble, on March 21, 1962 in Upper Marlboro, MD. They were blessed to raise four wonderful children together. In addition to his wife, Dale is survived by his children Anthony “Tony” (Melody) Van Meter of Mechanicsville, MD, Terri Van Meter (husband Richard Worden) of Lexington Park, MD, Michael (Donna) Van Meter of Tall Timbers, MD and Melissa Van Meter (Todd Goings) of Lexington Park, MD, his two grandsons, John and Dale M. Van Meter of Mechanicsville, MD and his two granddaughters Lauren and Alyssa Van Meter of Tall Timbers, MD.

Dale was an amazing, hard-working, caring man who lived a private life and loved his family. He was a quiet man but had a great sense of humor and could be sarcastic at times. He had a special love of animals and was also a talented auto mechanic and handyman who could fix anything needing repair. He attended First Saints Community Church in Callaway, MD. Even though Dale endured Parkinson’s Disease the last ten years of his life, he never complained and could even find humor in it at times.

The family would like to thanks Hospice of St. Mary’s County for their guidance and support.

All services are private.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (michaeljfox.org), St. Mary’s Animal Welfare League (www.smawl.org) or Feral Cat Rescue (feralcatrescuemd.org).

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.